Trending:
Listen Live
Congress

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

Scott Maucione@smaucioneWFED
July 27, 2021 6:32 pm
2 min read
      

A House panel is recommending some large changes to military policies that deal with issues like sexual assault, military hunger and childcare — but it’s acquiescing two of this year’s blockbuster issues to the full House Armed Services Committee.

The House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee is suggesting a 2.7% pay increase for service members and expanding parental leave for troops to 12 weeks.

However, the subcommittee did not touch whether sex crimes and other nonmilitary crimes should be taken out of the military chain of command or if women should have to sign up for Selective Service. Those issues will have to wait until the full committee meets for its annual marathon markup on Sept. 1.

The Senate Armed Services Committee already finished its version of the bill. It has decided, against the Defense Department’s wishes, to take all nonmilitary crimes out of the chain of command. It also requires women to sign up to be eligible for a draft.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The subcommittee did recommend some other substantial policy changes, however. One of the most notable is instituting a basic needs allowance for low-income service members in high cost areas.

The provision stems from recent studies about hunger within the military. A recent report found that one-third of military respondents were marginally food insecure. Marginally food insecure encompasses individuals who report any indications of compromised economic access to food among themselves and their families, which are classified as having marginal, low or very low food security according to the Agriculture Department’s food security status classification system.

The legislation establishes a Naval Community College for enlisted sailors to gain college credits, an idea that has been in the works for a handful of years.

The subcommittee tackled a handful of military health issues. It requires a pilot program to support post-natal care and establishes a program to prevent fraud and abuse in the Military Health System.

The panel also suggests delaying DoD’s plans to cut thousands of medical billets, something that Congress first put off in the 2020 NDAA.

DoD planned to cut 18,000 billets over about four years. It had already gotten rid of 2,000 through attrition before Congress stepped in. The Pentagon wanted to get rid of the positions to increase military lethality.

The reductions were driven, at least in part, by a congressionally-mandated report detailing how many and what types of medical professionals the military services need to fight wars. The report was delivered two years past its deadline, and its contents are classified.

The subcommittee markup would require more analysis of the realignment.

        Read more: Congress

While the subcommittee is leaving the bigger decision of sexual assault prosecutions in the military to the full committee, it did recommend some provisions on the issue.

Provisions include increasing notification to sexual assault survivors about the outcomes of administrative actions against their perpetrators and ensuring every separation board has a legal officer to record events.

Scott Maucione

Scott Maucione is a defense reporter for Federal News Network and reports on human capital, workforce and the Defense Department at-large.

Follow @smaucioneWFED

Related Stories

    U.S. Department of Defense/1LT Belena Marquez

    House panel wants to slow military cuts to medical staff and facilities

    Defense Read more
    In this photo made available by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia, front, with the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal, transit the Strait of Hormuz in Persian Gulf, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The vessels traversed the strategically vital waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula on Monday, the U.S. Navy said, a rare announcement that comes amid rising tensions with Iran. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/U.S. Navy via AP)

    First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

    Congress Read more
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)The USNS Mercy hospital ship sits at dock before its departure Monday, March 23, 2020, in San Diego. The Navy hospital ship was preparing to leave San Diego on Tuesday and planned to spend a few days at sea getting its newly formed medical team used to working together before arriving to Los Angeles to help the city free up its hospital beds, in efforts to help combat the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

    Navy Read more
Related Topics
2022 National Defense Authorization Act All News Congress Defense Defense News House Armed Services Committee House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Pay Pay & Benefits Senate Armed Services Committee Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service