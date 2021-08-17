On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Congress

Another potential government shutdown looms as the fiscal year starts to draw to a close

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 17, 2021 1:07 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As the end of another fiscal year starts to approach, it won’t be a surprise federal agencies if the next one begins under a continuing resolution. They’ve gotten very, very used to it over the last many years. But this time there are real questions about the duration of that CR, and whether it’ll be long enough to avert a government shutdown. Larry Allen is president of Allen Federal Business Partners. He joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what might be ahead.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Chuck Schumer

    Congress’ summer break is like a vacation during which you’ve got to keep checking email

    Congress Read more

    A deep dive into where Congress is at on the infrastructure bill

    Congress Read more
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, clouds roll over the U.S. Capitol dome as dusk approaches in Washington. The committee charged with helping Republicans wrest control of the House next year raised $45.4 million over the last three months, a record quarterly haul during a year without a national election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

    Congress should invest in programs — and management

    Management Read more
Related Topics
All News Allen Federal Business Partners Congress Federal Drive government shutdown Larry Allen Management Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New senior chiefs promoted at US Navy Band