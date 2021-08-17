Another potential government shutdown looms as the fiscal year starts to draw to a close

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As the end of another fiscal year starts to approach, it won’t be a surprise federal agencies if the next one begins under a continuing resolution. They’ve gotten very, very used to it over the last many years. But this time there are real questions about the duration of that CR, and whether it’ll be long enough to avert a government shutdown. Larry Allen is president of Allen Federal Business Partners. He joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what might be ahead.