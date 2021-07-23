On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Congress should invest in programs — and management

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 23, 2021 10:09 am
A trillion here, a trillion there — as Congress prepares to spend relatively more money than it spent on World War II, the question arises whether the federal workforce even has the capacity to carry out whatever programs the coming money will spawn. Bob Tobias said the government needs a parallel investment in management. The professor in the Key Executive Leadership Program at American University joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more information.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

