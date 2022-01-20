FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

After eight years, the debate over the data center consolidation and optimization initiative may have reached a détente.

For the first time ever, the House Oversight and Reform Committee awarded every agency an “A” grade under this subcategory under the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecard. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released the 13th scorecard Thursday.

“Each agency’s progress towards meeting goals set by the Office of Management and Budget are calculated, weighted and averaged according to the committee’s priorities. The weights are: savings (30%), closures (30%), virtualization (20%), and energy metering (20%). Notably, the committee decided not to include uptime or utilization in its calculation due to data reliability concerns. These percentages are generally calculated by dividing the current value by the goal,” the committee wrote in the detailed breakdown of the FITARA scorecard, which Federal News Network obtained.

Five agencies improved from scorecard 12 to 13 to achieve this goal. The departments of Commerce and Homeland Security and the U.S. Agency for International Development improved from a “C” to an “A,” while the Department of Health and Human Services received an “A” after a receiving a “D” last time and the Department of Justice earned an “A” after receiving an “F” in July.

The committees said OMB and agencies have closed several thousand data centers and saved approximately $4 billion from fiscal 2016-2021.

The Federal IT Dashboard says agencies closed 77 data centers in fiscal 2021 and still run more than 1600 total data centers across government. These closures led to agencies saving or avoiding spending more than $563 million, almost $20 million more than its established goal for last year.

Overall, two agencies received an “A,” 10 earned a “B” and 12 got “C” grades under the 13th FITARA scorecard. The National Science Foundation and USAID saw their grades increase to “As” from “Bs,” while the General Services Administration lost their “A+” grade, dropping to a “B+.”

The main reason for the four agencies who saw their grades dropped — GSA, the Agriculture Department, the Department of Housing Urban Development and the Social Security Administration — was due to them struggling with the moving away from the Networx contract and on to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) vehicle.

“Fifteen of the 24 agencies received failing grades due to having less than 54% on GSA’s weighted percentage metric,” the committee stated. “This area rounds each agency’s transition percentage complete, which measures how many services each agency has moved off the expiring contracts, weighted for complexity. It compares that weighted percentage against GSA’s upcoming goal of reaching 90% by March 2022.”

Four agencies have met the goal of moving to EIS: USAID, NSF, NASA and the Transportation Department. The Labor Department received a “B” while HHS and the Veterans Affairs Department received a “C” for this grading period.

The data center and optimization subcategory has been an area of contention for almost as long as the committee has issued the FITARA scorecard.

In the last hearing in August, Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.) pressed Clare Martorana, the federal chief information officer, to update the definition of data centers, specifically with a focus on larger non-tiered ones. This debate started under former Federal CIO Steven Van Roekel in 2013 and continued up through 2019 when former Federal CIO Suzette Kent released the most recent data center policy.

The data center consolidation and optimization initiative wasn’t the only subcategory that saw huge improvements. The committee also said no agency received a failing grade under the cybersecurity area.

The committee said two agencies received “A” grades — the National Science Foundation and the General Services Administration — up from one in last scorecard, and Commerce’s grade rose to a “C” from a “F.”