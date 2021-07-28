On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Jason Miller@jmillerWFED
July 28, 2021 2:00 pm
2 min read
      

The General Services Administration once again reached the pinnacle of the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecard. In version 12 of the bi-annual report, the House Oversight and Reform Committee gave GSA an “A+” grade, the only agency to earn the top mark.

This is GSA’s third “A+” grade out of the last four scorecards and only the fourth time an agency received the highest rating since the committee and the Government Accountability Office started measuring FITARA progress in 2015.

Overall, the committee’s grades were similar to scorecards 11 and 10 with agencies mostly receiving “B” and “C” grades.

Source: House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations.

Three other agencies — the departments of Interior and State, and the Social Security Administration — joined GSA with improved scores. Interior and SSA increased a whole letter grade to a “B+,” while State earned a “C” after receiving a “C-” last time.

Two agencies — the departments of Justice and Veterans Affairs — saw their grades drop. Justice fell to a “D+,” which was the lowest score among all agencies, and VA to a “C+” from a “B+.”

Across the subcategories that go into the agency’s final grades, the data center consolidation and optimization initiative — the metrics of which have been a matter of debate for almost a decade — is the one that agencies are most successful in meeting the goals, with 18 earning “A” grades.

Four agencies — SSA and NASA, and the departments of Defense and Transportation — continue to struggle with the CIO authorities portion of the scorecard. All four received “F” grades, while only under the transition to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program initiative did more than one agency receive such a low mark. The committee and GAO added EIS progress to the scorecard in December.

The House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations is holding a hearing on the FITARA scorecard results featuring Clare Martorana, the federal chief information officer, Keith Bluestein, the CIO at the Small Business Administration, Sean Brune, the CIO at SSA, and Carol Harris, the director of IT and cybersecurity at GAO.

This story will be updated after the hearing

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. 

