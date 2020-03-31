Listen Live Sports

GSA opens up MAS contracts to state and local governments

March 31, 2020 1:57 pm
 
The General Services Administration, in response to the pandemic, has opened up the multiple award schedule contracts to state and local governments. That’s one of a myriad of effects the situation is having on those who sell to the government. For more on this and a couple of others, federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

