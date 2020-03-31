GSA opens up MAS contracts to state and local governments

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The General Services Administration, in response to the pandemic, has opened up the multiple award schedule contracts to state and local governments. That’s one of a myriad of effects the situation is having on those who sell to the government. For more on this and a couple of others, federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

