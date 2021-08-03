On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal contractors who don’t get vaccinated can anticipate business complications

Tom Temin
August 3, 2021 9:27 am
Contractor employees who haven’t done so already need to roll up those sleeves and get a vaccination — that is, if they want to go back on site. That’s fine, but what about those who for one reason or another can’t or won’t get a vaccination? For more on this and other late contractor questions, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen.

