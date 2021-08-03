Federal contractors who don’t get vaccinated can anticipate business complications

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractor employees who haven’t done so already need to roll up those sleeves and get a vaccination — that is, if they want to go back on site. That’s fine, but what about those who for one reason or another can’t or won’t get a vaccination? For more on this and other late contractor questions, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen.