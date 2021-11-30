An unresolved question: Can contractors contribute to candidates’ super PACs?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Federal Election Commission on a party-line vote recently decided not to sanction a federal prisons contractor. The company, GEO Group, had made a big contribution to the Donald Trump political action committee in 2016. Where can contractors contribute politically, and where can they not? Bloomberg Government senior editor Ken Doyle has been following this question closely, and joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.