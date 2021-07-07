On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DLA’s inventory management system opens risky cybersecurity back door

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 7, 2021 7:12 am
Cybersecurity holes lurk everywhere. As the Defense Department hurries to get its chain of suppliers to tighten up, it’s got a major unlocked backdoor of its own — namely, the inventory management systems operated by the Defense Logistics Agency. It’s made some progress, but there’s still a ways to go. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from the director of information technology and cybersecurity issues at the Government Accountability Office, Vijay D’Souza.

