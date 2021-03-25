DoD Cloud Exchange: On Demand

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The Defense Department’s journey to the cloud isn’t about the JEDI saga or any other multi-billion dollar contract. It’s not about the years of discussions the Defense community has had about hybrid or secret clouds, big data or artificial intelligence.
For DoD, the cloud is about one thing: Improving capability delivery to warfighters, and doing it more quickly and more securely.
It’s also about rethinking the way DoD delivers those capabilities today and over the next decade.
The three-day DoD Cloud Exchange on March 23-25 brought DoD and industry experts together to explain why the definition of “the cloud” has evolved over the past decade. Leaders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and key industry partners agreed — it’s clear the Defense IT enterprise is quickly progressing with the modernization and digital transformation warfighters are depending on in the air, on the land, on the sea, in space and in cyberspace.
Catch up on all the insights and updates — hover over each card below for a link to watch the archived session.
We’re talking to operational units, and they want what we have as well. It’s a great time to be here working on this – I can only emphasize that where we're going is going to be a fantastic place in a few years. – Ken Lorentzen, Army PEO-C3T
"Our warfighters will utilize this software a lot differently than our business and financial users. We have tiers of services … so agencies don't have to purchase one specific set of licenses for all their users," – Caroline Bean, DISA
“Start at T minus 60 days out. You start letting folks know it's coming ... And there's a series of graduated, information, graduated packets of information to get them used to the subtle changes they're going to see” – Lyle Kellman, GDIT
“When we talk to organizations and the Department of Defense about security, really where they're starting to see the most understanding is really in securing of the application,” — Daniel Ellis, VMWare
“The Army needs three fundamental things if we're going to accelerate cloud adoption," — Paul Puckett, Army Enterprise Cloud Management Office
“You want to assume the enemies in the network and never trust the network. You want to take every single enterprise resource and authenticate and validate every transaction," — Dave Zukowski, Akamai
"We’re destroying silos and moving faster. There are a few things that are foundational, like a single sign on experience for the warfighter. Those kinds of basic things are what defines an enterprise." — Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer, USAF
“As a cloud advocate, I believe 100% of applications should be in the cloud," — John Hale, Defense Information Systems Agency
“When we look at being inside the DoDIN from a flexibility and the affordability cost, it's a tremendous benefit," — Jim Matney, GDIT
“Many people look at the private sector and see where they are with cloud and look at the Department of Defense, and think, ‘Wow, they seem to be behind the power curve. Actually, I don't think that's the case," — Mark Valentine, Microsoft
“Building our cloud capabilities is about investing in our workforce, because they are going to be the catalyst for our future," — Eileen Vidrine, Department of the Air Force
“A lot of the questions we get at the senior levels of DoD are, 'I have a data lake or have large amounts of information I can't afford, how do I get that data up and out and manage a cloud," — David Cerjan, Veritas Technologies
Over the next four-to-six months, you’re going to start to see API-driven self-service deployments. What used to take nine to 12 months, we’re really trying to reduce the barrier and get it into a week’s time.” – Travis Methvin, Navy PEO-Digital
“We've been working very closely with the [Navy] cybersecurity representatives all the way up and down the chain, to make sure that we're getting the right information out of tool chains for software-building security,” – Jeff Luckett, GDIT
“The real goal of hybrid cloud, is being able to build an application having optimal flexibility ... And open source is where the innovation to do that is happening” – Stephanie Chiras, Red Hat Enterprise Linux
“Very hardcore science gets done – anything from doing artificial intelligence and machine learning for underneath a hull ... to building UAVs that can both swim and fly,” – Christopher Mayfield, Naval Information Warfare Center
“There are processes and tools that can help you maneuver that data, but they all require time and energy, and they all require somebody to say that's appropriate or not. And so that just takes time," – Rob Carey, Cloudera Government Solutions
