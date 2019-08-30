Listen Live Sports

PHOTOS: President, Defense secretary establish Space Command at White House ceremony

August 30, 2019 1:03 pm
 
On Thursday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper officially established the U.S. Space Command under direction from the White House. Space Command is the newest unified command, drawing military personnel from every branch of the armed services.

President Donald Trump spoke at a ceremony at the White House alongside Esper and Air Force Gen. John W. Raymond, commander of the new Space Command. The new command will ensure the defense and deployment of military space capabilities such as communications, intelligence, early missile defense warnings and navigation.

