PHOTOS: President, Defense secretary establish Space Command at White House ceremony

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper officially established the U.S. Space Command under direction from the White House. Space Command is the newest unified command, drawing military personnel from every branch of the armed services.

President Donald Trump spoke at a ceremony at the White House alongside Esper and Air Force Gen. John W. Raymond, commander of the new Space Command. The new command will ensure the defense and deployment of military space capabilities such as communications, intelligence, early missile defense warnings and navigation.

The flag of the U.S. Space Command is unfurled at the White House in a presentation with President Donald Trump; the incoming commander of U.S. Space Command, Air Force Gen. John Raymond; Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 29, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

