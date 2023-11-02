DoD’s new AI strategy focuses on adoption

Going forward, the Pentagon will focus on agile artificial intelligence adoption throughout the department to keep up with the ever-evolving technology.

On Thursday, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks unveiled DoD’s new AI strategy at a press event. The strategy follows President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI released earlier this week.

“Today, we’re releasing a new data, analytics and AI adoption strategy, which not only builds on DoD’s prior year AI and data strategies, but also includes updates to account for recent industry advances in federated environments, decentralized data management, generative AI and more,” Hicks said.

She said the strategy is meant to create a foundation for the adoption and usage of data, analytics and AI across the Defense Department, and promote speed, delivery, learning and responsible development.

“Our task in DoD is to adopt these innovations wherever they can add the most military value. That’s why we’ve been rapidly iterating and investing over the past two plus years to develop a more modernized, data-driven and AI-empowered military now,” Hicks said. “As we focused on integrating AI into our operations responsibly and at speed, our main reason for doing so has been straightforward, because it improves our decision advantage.”

The AI strategy will help the DoD unify, synchronize and scale AI across the enterprise. It focuses on creating an environment for DoD leaders and personnel to effectively use AI, data and analytics.

“This is not a capability development strategy,” Craig Martell, the department’s chief digital and AI officer, said at a press conference. “Technologies evolve, things are going to change next week, next year, next decade and what wins today, might not win tomorrow. Rather than identify a handful of AI-enabled warfighting capabilities that will beat our adversaries, our strategy outlines the approach to strengthening the organizational environment within which people can continuously deploy data, analytics and AI capabilities for enduring decision advantage.”

Specifically, the strategy focuses on DoD’s AI hierarchy of needs, with good data as a foundation to responsible AI usage. The hierarchy is intended to be a logical starting point, not a temporal one.

“Logically speaking, if you do not have high quality data, analytics is a fool’s errand,” Martell said. If you do not have high quality data, AI is a fool’s errand.”

An implementation strategy will follow in the coming months.

DoD last released an AI strategy in 2019 and updated it in 2020. The 2023 strategy was developed by the CDAO and unifies the prior strategies and guidance.

