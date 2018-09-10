Listen Live Sports

Breast milk and probiotics for infant gut health

September 10, 2018 7:21 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Anthony Thomas will discuss breast milk and probiotics for infant gut health.

Anthony Thomas, PhD, earned his bachelor’s degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science from California State University Northridge, his doctorate in nutritional biology from the University of California at Davis, and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of California at Los Angeles Larry Hillblom Islet Research Center. His primary research interests have focused on the influence of dietary and lifestyle factors on chronic cardiovascular/metabolic diseases including obesity, insulin resistance syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. He has authored/co-authored multiple peer reviewed scientific manuscripts and is currently a consultant for Jarrow.

