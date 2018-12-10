Listen Live Sports

Optimizing GI health

December 10, 2018 10:08 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Veronica Gasko will discuss optimizing GI health.

Veronica P. Gasko, DC, graduated from Life Chiropractic University in Marietta, Georgia, in 1989. Shortly after beginning practice, she started using nutrition as part of her protocols to help patients achieve their health goals. Her success led to opening three practices specializing in functional nutrition with chiropractic sports and pediatric care. Dr. Gasko has lectured throughout the US and Canada on pediatric chiropractic, along with her sister Theresa Warner, DC. She is currently working with Metagenics as a Medical Information Scientist, addressing questions on formulas and protocols for practitioners.

