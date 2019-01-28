Listen Live Sports

The keto diet and the benefits of collagen

January 28, 2019
 
Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Travis Lesperance will discuss the keto diet and the benefits of collagen.

Travis Lesperance is the regional educator for Garden of Life and has extensive knowledge of the natural foods Industry. Travis has overseen the design and utilization of food-based nutritional supplements and developed strategies to help individuals and athletes pursue their health goals Travis understands the great amount of cultural and genetic diversity that exists within human populations, and the necessity to apply nutrition and diet accordingly to achieve optimum health.

