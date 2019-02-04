Listen Live Sports

The dangers of sunscreens for people and the environment

February 4, 2019 1:04 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Elizabeth Plourde will discuss the dangers of sunscreens for people and the environment.

Elizabeth Plourde, CLS, NCMP, PhD, is a licensed Clinical Laboratory Scientist with degrees in both biological science and psychology. Dr. Plourde uses her experience in her fields of study as well as her work in medical laboratories to focus attention on the hazards of sunscreen and how they are impacting our children and the environment. Dr. Plourde is a health educator and internationally known author. She has appeared on numerous network news programs and radio shows across the country.

