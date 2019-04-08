Listen Live Sports

Gut health from a functional medicine perspective

April 8, 2019 9:06 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Katie Morra will discuss gut health from a functional medicine perspective.

Katie Morra, MS, RD, LDN, is a functional medicine practitioner and registered dietitian specializing in the gut microbiome. Her focus is to address the root causes of autoimmune diseases, IBS, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), food intolerances and leaky gut, amongst other diagnoses. Katie currently practices in Bethesda, Maryland, and is the co-founder and host of the Gut Honest Truth podcast on iTunes – where sarcasm and wit meet honesty to tackle the elephants in the room around your health and well-being. Katie completed her master’s degree in nutrition at Sage Graduate School in upstate New York and functional medicine training at the Institute for Functional Medicine.

