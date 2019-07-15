Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
Essentials of Healthy Living

Nutrition controversies and news you can use

July 15, 2019 10:24 am
 
Dana Laake will be discussing “news you can use” and controversies related to health and nutrition.

Dana Laake is a licensed nutritionist who has been providing preventive and therapeutic medical nutrition services for over 25 years. Her practice includes nutritional evaluation and treatment of the full spectrum of health issues affecting children and adults. Dana holds a Master’s degree in nutrition from the University of Maryland.

