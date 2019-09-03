Strategies used to heal cancer, including diet and lifestyle changes



Dana Laake and her special guest Chris Wark will discuss strategies that he and many others have used to heal cancer, including diet and lifestyle changes.

Chris Wark is a bestselling author, speaker and global health and wellness leader. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2003, when he was 26 years old. After surgery, he opted out of chemotherapy and used plant-based nutrition and natural non-toxic therapies to heal. Chris began sharing his story in 2010 with a mission to inspire people to take control of their health, and to show them that simple diet and lifestyle changes can have a huge impact on cancer prevention and survival. His national bestselling book, Chris Beat Cancer: A Comprehensive Plan for Healing Naturally, was published by Hay House in September 2018.

