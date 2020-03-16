Dana Laake and her special guest Lisa Klein will discuss Integrative Manual Therapy (IMT) – a comprehensive, system-specific approach to treating a wide variety of complex health conditions.

Lisa Klein, PT, IMT-C, is the founder and president of Total Health Physical Therapy. In 2002, she became a certified IMT practitioner teaching for DCR, Northeast Seminars, and The CT School of IMT. Lisa has become a sought-after IMT instructor and has taught classes throughout the US, Israel, Hong Kong and Chile. She was also the founding president of the board of The Integrative Manual Therapy Association, the international association of IMT practitioners. Lisa has worked in virtually all traditional physical therapy practice settings and also has extensive knowledge in Pilates, hatha yoga, neurofeedback and sensory integration. She continues to expand her knowledge of health and nutrition, and in May 2015 she earned her health coach certification from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.

