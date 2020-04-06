Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
How lifestyle strategies affect risk of cancer

April 6, 2020 10:20 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Lise Alschuler will discuss how lifestyle strategies affect risk of cancer.

Lise Alschuler, ND, FABNO, is a naturopathic doctor with board certification in naturopathic oncology and has been practicing since 1994. She is a professor of clinical medicine at the University of Arizona, where she is the assistant director of the Fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. Dr. Alschuler received her doctoral degree in naturopathic medicine from Bastyr University, and has co-authored two books: Definitive Guide to Cancer and Definitive Guide to Thriving After Cancer. She has received numerous awards from The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, Bastyr University and the National Association of Nutrition Professionals, as well as an honorary degree from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine. Dr. Alschuler is the co-founder of Five To Thrive, LLC, which developed a web application that creates customized wellness plans for cancer survivors. She maintains a naturopathic oncology practice in Scottsdale AZ, and also co-hosts a podcast, Five To Thrive Live! on the Cancer Support Network about living more healthfully in the face of cancer.

