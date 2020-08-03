Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Al Danenberg will discuss his unconventional cancer journey using diet and nutritional supplements.

Dr. Danenberg, DDS, is a periodontist and was in private practice for 44 years, incorporating ancestral nutrition and lifestyle with his leading-edge laser protocol to treat periodontal disease. “Dr. Al” retired in 2018, but continues to consult with patients all over the world, as well as discuss his unconventional cancer journey. He was diagnosed with incurable bone marrow cancer in September 2018 and was given 3-6 months to live; he rejected all chemotherapy and is thriving today. Dr. Al received advanced training in evolutionary nutrition from the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, as well as The Center for Mind-Body Medicine. In 2014, he became a Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner (CFMP) and a Certified Primal Health Coach. Then, in April 2017, Dr. Al earned the designation of “ADAPT Trained Health Professional” from Kresser Institute, and in 2020, he was appointed Chair of the Periodontal Committee for the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM). His book, Crazy-Good Living, is based on ancestral nutrition and lifestyle.