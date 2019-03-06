Ending nuclear threats around the world

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Fed Access, Joan Rohlfing, president and chief operating officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative joins host Derrick Dortch to talk about what the NTI is doing to prevent catastrophic attacks from nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

The institute was founded in 2001 by philanthropist Ted Turner and former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn (D-Ga) and it works with governments and leaders around the world to reduce their reliance on nuclear, biological, chemical and cyber weapons, and end them as a threat.

In addition to talking about the NTI’s programs and initiatives, Rohlfing also gives her thoughts on the conflict currently taking place between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, and the Trump Administration’s attempts to reach a denuclearization agreement with North Korea.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.