Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Fed Access
 
...

Ending nuclear threats around the world

March 6, 2019 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Head shot of Joan Rohlfing
Joan Rohlfing, president & COO, Nuclear Threat Initiative

This week on Fed Access, Joan Rohlfing, president and chief operating officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative joins host Derrick Dortch to talk about what the NTI is doing to prevent catastrophic attacks from nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

The institute was founded in 2001 by philanthropist Ted Turner and former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn (D-Ga) and it works with governments and leaders around the world to reduce their reliance on nuclear, biological, chemical and cyber weapons, and end them as a threat.

In addition to talking about the NTI’s programs and initiatives, Rohlfing also gives her thoughts on the conflict currently taking place between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, and the Trump Administration’s attempts to reach a denuclearization agreement with North Korea.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
denuclearization Derrick Dortch Fed Access Joan Rohlfing North Korea Nuclear Threat Initiative nuclear threats Radio Interviews

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.