Human rights & terrorism

This week on Fed Access, Matthew Daniels, chair of Law and Human Rights at the Institute of World Politics, joins host Derrick Dortch on this week’s Fed Access to discuss how the rise of authoritarianism in China, North Korea and Russia is impacting human rights in those countries.

He also explains how social media is being weaponized by ISIS, Boco Haram and other terrorist groups to expand terrorism across the globe.

Finally Daniels talks about his new book: Human Liberty 2.0: Advancing Universal Rights in the Digital Age, which is a collection of stories about people around the world who are using social media to advance the cause of human rights and freedom.

