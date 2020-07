Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Jon Harper, managing editor of National Defense Magazine, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss how the Department of Defense and DoD contractors, especially lower tier suppliers, are being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harper also talks about the global defense market and efforts to loosen the trade restrictions on weapons systems so they can be sold to allies around the world.