This week on Fed Access, Jon Harper, managing editor of National Defense Magazine, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss President-elect Joe Biden’s defense spending plan, and what it means for the Defense Department.

Harper explained in detail the president-elect’s proposal and how it differs from President Donald Trump’s spending priorities.

He also discussed the challenges DoD faces during the presidential transition.