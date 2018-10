Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last year, Congress was all about continuing resolutions and a lapse in appropriation. This year a few appropriations bills are already past conference and ready to send to the White House. But only two weeks remain in the fiscal year and the Senate is twisted around the axle of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Here with a look ahead, Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.