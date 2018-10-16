RAND study says Air Force too small to face future demands

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Air Force leaders have been saying for the last several years that their service is too small to perform the missions the nation’s likely to ask of it. That’s all according to a recent study from the RAND Corporation. It used some historical data on how different kinds of conflict put stress on the Air Force, and it looked at four potential types of conflict the U.S. military might wage in the coming decade. It found today’s force would be hard-pressed to meet demands in any of those four “futures.” Alan Vick, senior political scientist at RAND and the lead author of the study, spoke with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about the findings on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.