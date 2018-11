Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Trump administration has gotten Congress to go along with a defense budget for this year that’s a solid 14 percent more than that of 2017. Mark Cancian, senior adviser for the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said there’s no getting around the tradeoffs among readiness, force expansion and modernization. Cancian joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share his analysis of the 2019 defense budget.