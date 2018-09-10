The 2019 NDAA: What will be its impact?

(This show originally aired on August 21, 2018)

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, provides his analysis and insights on the acquisition provisions of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 (the NDAA).

Etherton talks about the continuing trends in acquisition policy and how the 2019 NDAA impacts government and industry.

He also addresses key provisions on data rights, data security, the role and restrictions on foreign technology, e-Commerce portals and commercial item contracting.

Finally, Etherton shares his thoughts on the ongoing reorganization of the DoD’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (AT&L), and looks into his crystal ball on what’s ahead for the next Congress and acquisition policy.