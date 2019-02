Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Quick — think of the most far-fetched idea you can for healthcare. How about a merger of the health systems operated by the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs? Don’t knock it, especially since the idea has reached what officials are calling the strategy development phase. For what’s going on, Bloomberg Government analysts Rob Levinson and Megan Howard joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.