C4ISR drives innovation in military health

March 15, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
(This show originally aired on February 5, 2019)

This week Erik Buice, vice president of Health Solutions at Northrop Grumman, joins Off the Shelf for a in-depth discussion on how the company is leveraging technology to help address military healthcare.

Head shot of Erik Buice
Erik Buice, VP of Health Solutions, Northrop Grumman

Buice shares how the military health market is changing and how industry is responding to future challenges and opportunities, and highlights key capabilities to the future of military healthcare, including delivery, logistics, patient movement and situational awareness.

In turn, Buice outlines how Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, technologies and procedures are driving innovation in military healthcare.

He also discusses the increasingly vital role data analytics, biosensors and mobile devices play in delivering care to the warfighter.

In conclusion Buice shares his thoughts on the vital  importance of supporting the military healthcare modernization for the warfighter.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

