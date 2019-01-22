Listen Live Sports

Insight by Business of Government Hour

Leadership stories in military health, government-wide acquisition and innovation

January 22, 2019 2:21 pm
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

Leadership stories are at the core of The Business of Government Hour. Join host Michael Keegan in the first of a two-part series exploring the leadership stories and public service of government leaders encompassing a wide range of disciplines, a diverse set of experiences, and a vast span of geographies. This edition introduces to four government executives leading missions and programs that include military health, government-wide acquisition, technology and innovation, and environmental protection.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

