Direct link found between employee engagement, quality at VA hospitals

There’s a lot of evidence from the private sector that more engaged employees tend to drive better business results. But unsurprisingly, it appears to be true in federal agency settings as well. That’s the conclusion of new research recently published by the Partnership for Public Service and the Boston Consulting Group. They analyzed data from 150 Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, and found a direct link between engagement and three different measures of quality. Mallory Barg Bullman, director of Research and Evaluation at the Partnership, talked to Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the results.

