Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Direct link found between employee engagement, quality at VA hospitals

March 27, 2019 10:14 am
 
< a min read
22 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

There’s a lot of evidence from the private sector that more engaged employees tend to drive better business results. But unsurprisingly, it appears to be true in federal agency settings as well. That’s the conclusion of new research recently published by the Partnership for Public Service and the Boston Consulting Group. They analyzed data from 150 Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, and found a direct link between engagement and three different measures of quality. Mallory Barg Bullman, director of Research and Evaluation at the Partnership, talked to Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the results.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Employee engagement employee morale Federal Drive Hiring/Retention hospitals HR Mallory Barg Bulman Management Partnership for Public Service People research Tom Temin Federal Drive Training Veterans Affairs Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.