Who would apply for a job at a place where they could be forced to work without pay for a month, or one that is threatened with bankruptcy every year? What if your benefits are constantly under debate by people who call you names? Well that’s how the federal government is looking right now according to Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Executive Management Program at American University. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

