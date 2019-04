Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Budgets have always been about values. That’s true for both companies and governments. But the federal budgeting process has, in the view of Philip Wallach, senior fellow for governance at the R Street Institute, devolved into little more than loyalty signaling to each party’s so-called base. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain how the process could be improved.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.