Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Like cybersecurity, federal hiring is a problem everyone likes to admire. Yet it fundamentally never seems to change. The National Commission on Military, National and Public Service has been holding a series of public airings of the hiring issue. The Partnership for Public Service has joined the call to action and has a series of recommendations on hiring. Partnership’s director for federal workforce programs Margot Conrad joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.