One might call it a field hospital in a backpack. That’s the concept behind two recent Army contracts to develop what the Army calls an autonomous trauma care system for initial care of wounded soldiers in remote places. Carnegie Mellon University is one contract recipient, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine is the other. Retired Army Col. Dr. Ron Poropatich, director of the Center for Military Medicine Research joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

