NASA’s anti-harassment program stands out among federal agencies

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently reviewed what federal agencies are doing to prevent and respond to employee harassment. Their findings were a mixed bag but one agency has a standout anti-harassment program. Steve Shih is the associate administrator for diversity and equal opportunity at NASA. He came to the agency nearly two years ago after a long career at the Office of Personnel Management and other agencies.

He told Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko why he decided to start an anti-harassment campaign when he first touched down at the space agency, which has been ranked the No. 1 best place to work in the federal government for seven straight years. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

