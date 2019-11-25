Government shutdown threat pushed moves another month

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This much we do know. If there’s a government shutdown, it won’t spoil Thanksgiving. Instead, it threatens Christmas after Congress passed and the President late last week signed a continuing resolution through December 20th. It leaves a lot of open questions, though, as we heard from Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

