Government shutdown threat pushed moves another month

November 25, 2019 10:44 am
 
This much we do know. If there’s a government shutdown, it won’t spoil Thanksgiving. Instead, it threatens Christmas after Congress passed and the President late last week signed a continuing resolution through December 20th. It leaves a lot of open questions, though, as we heard from Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

