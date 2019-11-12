Impeachment hearings, budget talks face Congress upon return to work

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As Congress returns to work after taking off Veterans Day, it will famously start public hearings on impeachment of President Donald Trump. But members haven’t forgotten that a continuing budget resolution expires in less than two weeks. Bloomberg Government editorial director Loren Duggan provided a look ahead on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

