Impeachment hearings, budget talks face Congress upon return to work

November 12, 2019 11:09 am
 
As Congress returns to work after taking off Veterans Day, it will famously start public hearings on impeachment of President Donald Trump. But members haven’t forgotten that a continuing budget resolution expires in less than two weeks. Bloomberg Government editorial director Loren Duggan provided a look ahead on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

