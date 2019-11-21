Relocating agencies to struggling cities not entirely without merit, researcher says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Two Republican senators from Missouri and Tennessee have sponsored a bill to relocate several federal agencies’ headquarters to states with difficult economies, including their own. According to Alan Berube, this concept may not be the best idea but neither is it the worst. He is a senior fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share more.

