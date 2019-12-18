Office of Special Counsel pushing through thousands of whistleblower complaints

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Like the little engine that could, the Office of Special Counsel is plowing through an unending stream of whistleblower complaints and other cases. Last year OSC managed to resolve more than 6,000 cases. In an extended in-studio interview on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, Special Counsel Henry Kerner offered a summary of last year’s work, and explained how a small budget increase went a long way towards filling vacancies and improving service.

