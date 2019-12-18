Listen Live Sports

Office of Special Counsel pushing through thousands of whistleblower complaints

December 18, 2019 12:06 pm
 
Like the little engine that could, the Office of Special Counsel is plowing through an unending stream of whistleblower complaints and other cases. Last year OSC managed to resolve more than 6,000 cases. In an extended in-studio interview on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, Special Counsel Henry Kerner offered a summary of last year’s work, and explained how a small budget increase went a long way towards filling vacancies and improving service.

