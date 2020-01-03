FEVS shows room for improvement among senior leadership

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When 45% of a workforce thinks senior leadership is ineffective, one might say there’s room for improvement. That’s what the most recent Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey showed, and to Bob Tobias that means it’s time to fix it. He is a professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.