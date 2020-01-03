Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

FEVS shows room for improvement among senior leadership

January 3, 2020 11:45 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When 45% of a workforce thinks senior leadership is ineffective, one might say there’s room for improvement. That’s what the most recent Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey showed, and to Bob Tobias that means it’s time to fix it. He is a professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Bob Tobias Federal Drive Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey Key Leadership Program leadership development Tom Temin Federal Drive Training Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time