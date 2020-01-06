No slowing down as Congress returns from holiday break

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As they return to Capitol Hill this week, members of Congress have little time to rest. Even after having gotten a budget for 2020 completed, and the House wrapping up its impeachment gambit, you might say the fun is just beginning. Bloomberg Government editorial director Loren Duggan had more details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

