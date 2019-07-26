Executive Briefing Series: Data Management Strategies

As federal agencies start naming chief data officers and placing them within their organizations–as required by the recent Foundations for Evidence Policymaking Act–they need to find someone who can be part cheerleader, part arbiter and part convener. But maybe their most important role is being that person who understands who the true owners are of the data and ensures those owners, the mission or program managers, accept that responsibility.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal data practitioners discuss the importance of having a chief data officer to make data work for agencies:

Jonathan Alboum , Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector, Veritas

Srinivas Bangarbale , Chief Data Officer, Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Ron Bewtra , Chief Technology Officer, Department of Justice

Col. Charles Destefani , Deputy Chief Data Officer, Air Force

Mark E. Krzysko , Principal Deputy Director, Enterprise Information Acquisition Analytics and Policy, Department of Defense

Anne Levine , Acting Chief Data Officer, Office of Economics & Analytics, Federal Communications Commission

Natesh Manikoth , Chief Data Officer, Federal Aviation Administration

, Chief Data Officer, Federal Aviation Administration Donna Roy, Executive Director, Information Sharing and Services Office (IS2O), Department of Homeland Security

