Executive Briefing Series: Talent Acquisition and Retention

Few facts underscore the federal human capital challenge quite like this: Of 34 programs on the Government Accountability Office’s high-risk list, 16 have a human capital component. Federal personnel executives need no convincing they’ve got an uphill push:

The workforce is aging.

The federal hiring process impedes the fast and agile acquisition of talent.

In high-demand skills — meaning most anything related to science, technology or engineering — the typical federal salary is not competitive.

Retention can be difficult in agencies where missions come and go, budget continuity is interrupted, or industry simply beckons.

And yet savvy federal human capital professionals, keenly aware of the problems, aren’t sitting on their hands bemoaning the challenges.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal and industry HR executives exchange best practices for managing human capital in challenging times:

Michael Cirrito , General Manager, Government Practice, LinkedIn

, General Manager, Government Practice, LinkedIn Miriam Cohen , Chief Human Capital Officer, Nuclear Regulatory Commission

, Chief Human Capital Officer, Nuclear Regulatory Commission Amy Coleman , General Manager, Human Resources, Microsoft

, General Manager, Human Resources, Microsoft Wonzie Gardner , Chief Human Capital Officer, National Science Foundation

, Chief Human Capital Officer, National Science Foundation Robert Goldenkoff , Director, Strategic Issues, Government Accountability Office

, Director, Strategic Issues, Government Accountability Office Dan Mielke , Chief Human Capital Officer, Government Publishing Office

, Chief Human Capital Officer, Government Publishing Office Elizabeth Kolmstetter , Director of Talent Strategy and Engagement, Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

, Director of Talent Strategy and Engagement, Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer, National Aeronautics and Space Administration Bob Leavitt , Chief Human Capital Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development

, Chief Human Capital Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development Sharon Wong, Executive Director, Strategic Recruitment, Diversity & Inclusion, Department of Homeland Security

