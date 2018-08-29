Delivering the IC Network of Tomorrow – Today. Part 5.
One solution does not fit all missions. Especially in the Intelligence Community. Jill Singer, Vice President of National Security, AT&T Public Sector, knows firsthand how IC agencies are embracing emerging technologies, while balancing their reliance on legacy operations.
This six-part series reveals the challenges unique to the IC’s missions and explores the pathways to modernization.
Jill Singer leads AT&T business activities serving the Intelligence Community, overseeing the delivery of strategic technology solutions and services to national security agencies throughout the global public sector marketplace. Throughout her thirty plus years of U.S. Federal Government and industry experience, Jill has focused on ensuring her customers had the information, technology, and infrastructure necessary to effectively execute their missions.
Before joining AT&T, Ms. Singer was a partner with Deep Water Point and CEO of Tummler Singer Associates consulting firm. Her senior government experience includes Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), Deputy CIO for the Central Intelligence Agency, and Director of the Diplomatic Telecommunications Service for U.S. Department of State. In addition to her 25-plus years in government, she also held industry positions with Science Applications International Corporation, Inc. (SAIC), GE Aerospace, and IBM.
Ms. Singer holds a B.S. in computer science and an M.S. in systems analysis. She currently serves as a Trustee on the University of West Florida’s Board and an executive-on-grounds for the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce. She also serves as a director on the boards of the International Spy Museum and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA). She is actively involved in other national security-related professional groups including AFCEA and The Cipher Brief’s Cyber Advisory Board. Jill has received numerous awards, including Executive Mosaic Wash100 (2017, 2016, 2014); CloudNow’s Lifetime Achievement in Information Technology Legacy Award (2013); Top Ten Global Breakaway CIO (2012); Top Ten Women in Cloud (2012); Ten Most Powerful Women in Federal Technology (2011); CIA Mentor of the Year (2010); CIO Executive Council “Ones to Watch” (2010); and CIO Magazine Stand-Out Award for Collaboration and Influence (2010).
Client Executive Vice President, National Security, AT&T
Richard Durand leads the Virginia Program Office under AT&T Public Sector - National Security and is responsible for the delivery of strategic technology solutions and services to the National Security Community.
Throughout his more than 30 year career with AT&T, Mr. Durand has gained valuable experience designing, deploying and operating information technology and telecommunication solutions. During his tenure, he has directly supported efforts that involved a broad range of technical disciplines to include: mobile, voice and data networks, content delivery and video distribution, data analytics, cloud computing and storage technologies. He has served as both a technical individual contributor and line manager, supporting external commercial and government customers as well as internal business operations. His last 19 years have been dedicated to supporting various National Security customers and mission focused information technology, system engineering and network engineering efforts and managing customer contracts exceeding $400 million in value.
Mr. Durand has a B.S. in Computer Networking and an M.S. in Management. He is a certified Program Management Professional (PMP) and served for 10 years in the United States Naval Reserve as an Aviation Meteorological & Oceanographic Technician.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.