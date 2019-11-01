Delivering the Navy Network of the Future, Part 1

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Today, Defense agencies are working closely to modernize military IT infrastructure to combat modern day adversaries. For the Navy, moving to a Network as a Service model and adopting advanced technologies like software-defined networking can help navigate the path to modernization.
In this new series, AT&T leaders and subject matter experts reveal how commercial innovation can help drive mission effectiveness in port and at sea.
Jamie Gateau serves as Director, Strategy and Solutions for AT&T supporting the Navy and is the Client Executive Director for Navy Enterprise Networks.
Jamie joined the company in April 2016 and is responsible for strategy development, long-range planning, and solution implementation across our entire Navy portfolio. In July 2018 he added responsibility for Navy Enterprise Networks as Client Executive Director, leading over 300 personnel who support the Navy-Marine Corps Internet. He retired after 20 years of Naval service, first as a Naval Aviator and finishing his career as an Information Professional Officer. His last assignment was as Chief Staff Officer at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific in Wahiawa, HI. Previous shore duty tours included US European Command and the Naval Network and Space Operations Command.
Sea duty assignments included Carrier Strike Group ONE, USS NIMITZ (CVN-68), VFA-147 ARGONAUTS and HC-2 FLEET ANGELS.
Jamie graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with an NROTC commission and a BS in Aeronautical Engineering. He additionally holds a MS in Information Systems and Operations from the Naval Postgraduate School and an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler School of Business.×
Bill was appointed Client Executive Vice President of the Navy / Marine Corps segment within AT&T Public Sector Solutions in April 2016. He is responsible for the program management and information technology organization, which includes more than 600 professional service personnel charged with supporting the mission needs of the Navy / Marine Corps. In this role, he oversees the operations and sustainment of the Navy / Marine Corps and DISA contracts.
Previously, Bill has held leadership roles within AT&T Solution Development, supporting the DoD and Public Safety segments, focused on integrated custom designs for virtual private networks, information assurance, managed services, and LAN/BAN/WAN infrastructure. His team established AT&T’s first EMP-protected WAN within the National Capital Region. Bill previously supported the High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP) Configuration Board for the White House Communications Agency.
His 30-year career at AT&T includes key roles in developing and implementing large-scale, international network designs and professional service support for the DoD, DISA, DHS, and the DOJ.
Bill holds a Master of Science in Telecommunications (Electrical Engineering) from the George Washington University, School of Engineering and Applied Science, in Washington DC. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh.×
Lance Spencer leads the AT&T business for the Air Force, DoD Space, Combatant Commands and Defense Agencies. He is responsible for identifying, aligning and developing AT&T and partner capabilities to meet Air Force, DoD, Joint and Coalition global operating needs to improve operational availability, cyber security, resiliency and cost.
Prior to his current position, Mr. Spencer served nearly 26 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a colonel. He held a variety of key leadership positions in the United States and overseas including: Headquarters, United States Air Force at the Pentagon; several Major Commands; stood up the Communications Directorate at an Air Force Component Command; Joint Task Force/J6; Expeditionary Group Commander; and Squadron Commands both in garrison and deployed. His extensive experience heading teams that deliver Information Technology, Cyberspace, Space, and Intelligence capabilities has made him an acknowledged front runner in charting Air Force Cyber and IT Strategies and Solutions.
The Air Force Chief Information Officer recognized Mr. Spencer for establishing the first Air Force Cyberspace Concept of Operations, conceiving and defining the Air Force Cyberspace Weapons School, and fielding cutting edge network operations and security solutions that vastly improved performance while reducing operating costs.
Mr. Spencer is a recipient of the Air Force’s Legion of Merit medal. He was awarded the Order of Merit for his support to the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot Program. He was named the 2018 MVP for the AT&T Defense Segment and was a member of the 2018 Team Award. In 2016, he was presented with the AT&T Sales Excellence Award.
Mr. Spencer earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Tulane University, a master’s degree in Engineering with a business minor from the University of Nebraska, and completed the Air War College. He is a member of the Board of Directors for CyberPatriot. He is also an author and a public speaker; several of his articles have been printed in industry publications and he has spoken at numerous industry events.×
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.×