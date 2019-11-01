Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
Delivering the Navy Network of the Future, Part 1

November 1, 2019 3:01 pm
 
Today, Defense agencies are working closely to modernize military IT infrastructure to combat modern day adversaries. For the Navy, moving to a Network as a Service model and adopting advanced technologies like software-defined networking can help navigate the path to modernization.

In this new series, AT&T leaders and subject matter experts reveal how commercial innovation can help drive mission effectiveness in port and at sea.

Featured speakers

  • Jamie Gateau

    Director, Strategy and Solutions, AT&T Public Sector

  • Bill Lantzy

    Client Executive Vice President, Navy-Marine Corps Division, AT&T Public Sector

  • Lance Spencer

    Client Executive Vice President, Defense, AT&T Public Sector

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

