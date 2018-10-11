Leading the Future: Transition and Transform with EIS. Part 2.

Rob Dapkiewicz leads a highly skilled team that is focused on delivering communication technology solutions through network transformation and modernization, cloud computing, IP-based services, IoT, advanced cyber-security, and IT professional services across the federal civilian departments and agencies.
With over 25 years experience in the telecommunications industry, Rob has successfully led a broad range of organizations in AT&T. Most recently, he served as Vice President, IBM GM and Alliance Leader, spearheading a global organization which acted as the overall liaison between AT&T and IBM for services provided in over 140 countries.
Prior to his GM and Alliance Leader role, Rob was Vice President of the AT&T Global Wholesale Segment, served as Regional Sales Vice President in the Premier Client Group and was the National Sales Vice President for the Select Market Group. Rob's other former key leadership positions include Vice President of Marketing for Select Markets and Indirect Channels, Vice President of Product and Offer Management, Executive Director of Operations, and Director of Local Product Management for Small Business Markets. Rob has also held a variety of other management positions in sales, marketing, regulatory and operations throughout his career.
Before joining AT&T, Rob proudly served his country as a Signal Corps Officer in the United States Army where he earned several distinctions and honors as a Communications Electronics Staff Officer, Executive Officer and Platoon Leader.
Rob earned his Bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, graduating with Distinguished Military Graduate Honors and attended Moravian College for a Masters of Business Administration.
Mike Leff is Vice President of AT&T Public Sector Solutions Defense business leading a highly skilled team that delivers global information and communication technology solutions that is focused on network transformation and modernization, cloud, IoT, and advanced cyber capabilities.
Over the course of Mike’s career, he has held several leadership positions. Most recently at AT&T, he led Strategy and Operations for AT&T’s Global Public Sector business, and prior, He led the Civilian business delivering network-enabled, mobile, cybersecurity, cloud computing and IPbased services to federal civilian agencies.
Before joining AT&T, Leff served as Managing Director for the Federal Health Business at Accenture, leading the development and implementation of the company’s federal health strategy across the defense and civilian sectors. He also worked at Lockheed Martin serving as Director for the company’s Enterprise Solutions business where he provided the full spectrum of mission and information technology services to the Federal Government and served as Chief Technology Officer for the Health and Human Services line of business.
Mr. Leff is the recipient of numerous company, industry, and government awards to include the Federal 100. He is also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Project Management Institute, and the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium. Leff serves on the Advisory Board of Loyola University’s Sellinger School of Business and the, Baltimore Economic and Workforce Development council.
He holds an M.S., Applied Information Technology, from Towson University and a B.S., Electrical Engineering and Mathematics, from Bucknell University.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.